Cook-a-thon: Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith sets new world record for longest cooking

Chef Ebenezer Smith from Ghana has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, surpassing Irishman Alan Fisher's record.

Smith cooked for an impressive 802 hours and 25 minutes, breaking the previous record of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

His cook-a-thon, sponsored by Amadia Shopping Centre, began on February 1 and ended on March 5, with various celebrities visiting to show their support.

A press conference was held to announce his achievement, and Smith was celebrated for his incredible feat.

