Corruption rooted in Ghanaians, not just politicians – PNP's Janet Nabla

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder and chairperson of the People's National Party (PNP), Ms. Janet Nabla, HAS shifted the blame for corruption in Ghana from politicians to the broader Ghanaian populace.



In an interview, she argued that politicians can't engage in corruption without the complicity of the people.



She emphasized that corruption among politicians stems from general corruption within society, proposing a shift in the narrative through efforts from various sectors to build the right attitudes among Ghanaians. Ms. Nabla stressed the need for societal change to combat corruption effectively.