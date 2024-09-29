Corruption under Kurt Okraku is bigger than what we saw under Nyantakyi – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, claims that corruption in Ghana football is worse now than under ex-GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.



He noted that while the "Number 12" exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed corruption, it didn’t eliminate it.



Vanderpuye, who actively opposed corruption in the past, said, “If I get the chance, I’ll do what I did in 2009—have the EOCO raid the GFA again.”



His comments reflect concerns about the state of football governance under the current administration.