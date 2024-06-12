Country-wide master plan on drainage in the offing – Deputy Works & Housing Minister

General News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

The Ministry of Works and Housing is developing a national drainage master plan to address Ghana's flooding issues.



Currently, the lack of such a plan allows unregulated construction on waterways.



Deputy Minister Dr. Prince Hamid Armah announced that the initiative has started in Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, with plans to expand nationwide.



The upcoming Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology (BENCHH 2024) will bring together experts to tackle hydrology, housing, and regulatory challenges, aiming for a resilient and sustainable built environment.



Dr. Armah stressed the need for comprehensive solutions to systemic regulatory failures and human activities causing floods.