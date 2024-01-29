Couple arrested for killing three-week old baby for money rituals

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: GNA

A 22-year old man, Bright Larcey, and his girlfriend Linda Asare, are in the grips of the Awutu Bereku District police for murdering their three weeks old baby.



They perpetrated the act on Monday evening, January 22, at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Larcey allegedly arranged with his girlfriend to sacrifice the baby for money rituals to make life better for them due to the hardship they had faced over the years.



He asked Linda to leave the house and leave the baby with him when an unnamed friend visited.



Afterwards, Linda was said to have expressed regret for leaving her baby behind and confided in a neighbour without disclosing her involvement in the act.



A resident told the media that Larcey’s friend took the baby out and Larcey followed up but the friend was apprehended after neighbours mounted a search for them.



However, the source disclosed that Larcey was nowhere to be found but the friend disclosed his whereabouts and he was apprehended when he had already killed the

baby, allegedly.



He said he hid the body of the baby at the SDA school.



The two were sent to the police station where they confessed the crime upon police interrogation.



Larcey’s friend after the disclosure, was granted police enquiry bail.



A source at the Awutu Bereku police station confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.