Couple gain control of land at Prampram after seven-year litigation 

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has granted a couple control of 0.28 acres of land in Prampram, Greater Accra, after seven years of litigation.



The court issued a perpetual injunction against Hubert Asamoah and the Tetteh Wayoe Family, ordering them to regularize the Keatleys' title and cancel Asamoah’s Land Certificate.



Asamoah was also directed to pay GHC 50,000 for property restoration and GHC 25,000 in damages.



The Keatleys had occupied the land since 1995 without disturbance until 2012 when the Tetteh Wayoe Family claimed ownership.



The court upheld the Keatleys' long possession and condemned the defendants' collusion.