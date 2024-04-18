Court adjourns Dafeamekpor's anti-LGBTQ+ bill case against Akufo-Addo to April 29

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An Accra High Court has postponed the hearing regarding the delivery of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Monday, April 29, following the submission of an opposing affidavit by the Attorney General.



The adjournment comes after the Attorney General filed the affidavit on Wednesday, April 17, one day prior to the scheduled legal arguments in court.



The court had previously granted an expedited hearing of the case initiated by National Democratic Congress MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.



Dafeamekpor's lawsuit seeks various declarations regarding the President's refusal to accept the bill from Parliament. The legal action was prompted by a letter from the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, urging Parliament not to send the bill to President Akufo-Addo for assent due to pending legal challenges.



The Attorney-General has advised the President against any action on the bill until the Supreme Court resolves the pending legal disputes. Dafeamekpor's suit aims to affirm Parliament's authority to transmit passed bills to the President and clarify the timeline for the President's response to such bills, as outlined in the Constitution.



The Attorney-General requested an adjournment to allow sufficient time for thorough argumentation on behalf of the Office.