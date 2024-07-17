Court awards music producer Spiky $250,000 in landmark case against CAF

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Commercial Court 7 in Accra ruled against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for infringing on producer Spiky's intellectual property rights.



The court found that CAF used Spiky's musical beat, ‘Okomfo Anokye,’ in promotional materials for the 2018 CAF awards without permission. Despite CAF's defense claiming the beat was available online for free, they admitted to not securing prior consent.



The court awarded Spiky damages equivalent to $250,000 and legal costs of Ghc40,000, and mandated the removal of all infringing content from CAF's platforms. Spiky views the ruling as a victory for other producers facing similar issues.