Source: GNA

Court bars driver from driving for 12 months

Additionally, he was fined GH₵1,800 by Madam Comfort A. Apalayine

Alhassan Sani, a driver, has been banned from driving until July 5, 2025, by the Hohoe Magistrate’s Court after pleading guilty to multiple traffic offenses.

These include failing to comply with traffic signs, driving without a license, and using a vehicle without insurance or a road use certificate.

Additionally, he was fined GH₵1,800 by Madam Comfort A. Apalayine.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati stated that Sani's behavior was a serious violation of road regulations.

The incident occurred on July 1, 2024, when Sani was caught running a red light in Hohoe, leading to his arrest and subsequent sentencing.

