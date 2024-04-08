Court convicts impostors for defrauding ECG customers

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Circuit Court has handed down convictions to a mason and an electrician who impersonated Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) personnel, engaging in fraudulent activities by extorting money from unsuspecting ECG customers.



Nana Adu Gyamfi, 33, and Derrick Ntow Adumah, 22, were fined GH¢1,200 each by the court, with a default option of serving six months in prison. The duo pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit crime, interference with suppliers’ distribution, defrauding by false pretenses, and stealing ECG meters.



According to Paul Asibi Abarigah, the Director of Prosecution representing ECG, the convicts orchestrated a scheme targeting ECG customers, claiming to be conducting meter monitoring operations on behalf of the company. They would then unlawfully disconnect meters and demand payments ranging from GH¢20 to GH¢50 from unsuspecting victims.



The court heard that the fraudulent activities took place in Zone Six, a suburb of Dansoman, Accra, where the defendants approached customers, including Margaret Donkor, presenting themselves as legitimate ECG workers.



Upon investigation, authorities recovered incriminating evidence from the defendants, including reflective jackets, tools, and ECG meters bearing serial numbers matching those reported missing or tampered with.



During questioning, Gyamfi admitted to the offenses, implicating Adumah as the initiator of their fraudulent activities. However, both defendants acknowledged their involvement in the illicit scheme during police interrogation.