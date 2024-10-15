Court directs mental health assessment for Democracy Hub Protestor per lawyers request

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered a mental health assessment for Thomas Yeboah, one of the Democracy Hub protestors, to determine if he is fit for trial.



Yeboah's lawyer, Nelson Nobel Amedowornu, argued that his client is mentally unstable and cannot stand trial, citing incoherent speech and behavior.



Yeboah remains on bail but has not been able to secure a surety due to his condition.



The court also instructed the prosecution, led by State Attorney Nana Akosua Kusi, to help with bail conditions.



The case was adjourned to October 24, 2024, with witness statements due by October 22.