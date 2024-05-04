Court dismisses injunction against GMO crops in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Human Rights Court 1 has rejected an application for an interlocutory injunction by Food Sovereignty Ghana and others against the National Biosafety Authority (NBA) regarding the registration of 14 GMO crops for food, feed, and processing in Ghana.



Justice Barbara Tetteh-Charway, presiding over the case, commended the NBA for its diligent execution of its regulatory duties concerning GMO crops.



According to Graphic Online reports, the court's decision, issued on April 30, 2024, acknowledged the NBA's efforts in ensuring the safety and regulatory compliance of GMOs in Ghana's agricultural sector.



The ruling underscores the importance of science-based biosafety systems in promoting agricultural research, expanding producer choices, and boosting consumer confidence and trade.



Food Sovereignty Ghana and others had filed the interlocutory injunction on April 10, 2024, seeking to prevent the release of any GM product into Ghana's ecosystem. However, the court suggested that seeking information directly from the NBA could have prevented the need for such legal action.



The ruling sets a significant precedent for the biotechnology and agricultural innovation sector.



The substantive ruling on the matter is scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2024. In response, the NBA released a statement on April 30, 2024, reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety of modern biotechnology in Ghana.



The authority also pledged to maintain open and transparent engagement with stakeholders.