Court dismisses suit against Genetically Modified products

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: 3news

The Accra High Court's Human Rights Court has dismissed Food Sovereignty Ghana's claims against the National Biosafety Authority regarding Genetically Modified (GM) products.



Justice Barbara Tetteh Charway ruled that the plaintiffs failed to provide sufficient evidence.



The advocacy group, along with others, sought declarations on the legality and risk assessments of Bt cowpea and rice commercialization.



The court found the Biosafety Authority had not released any GM products commercially but mandated labeling of GM products and provision of data on Bt cowpea from Nigeria.