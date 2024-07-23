Court endorses sale of three properties of Ex- CEO of Ventures Capital for GHc9.9m

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has approved the sale of three properties belonging to former Ventures Capital Trust Fund CEO Daniel Duku for GH¢9.9 million to settle part of his GH¢14 million debt to the state.



This decision follows a motion by State Prosecutors to adjust the previously set higher valuations.



The revised prices are GH¢3 million and GH¢2.9 million for two plots near the Islamic University in East Legon, and GH¢4 million for Georgetown Heights apartments in Kumasi.



Duku, who faced multiple charges, had agreed to restitution, and the court's order aims to expedite the sale of the properties.