Court grants bail to assailant in betting center altercation

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashaiman District Court has released Bernard Awaga, a 32-year-old mason, on bail totaling Gh₵ 6,000.00 alongside one surety, following his admission of guilt for assaulting a driver at a betting center.



Presided over by Mr. Derick Pardden Eshun, the court granted Awaga bail after he pleaded guilty with an explanation to the assault charge, also referring the case for alternative dispute resolution. The court set the next hearing for June 17, 2024.



Chief Inspector Patient Afi Blihia, prosecuting, recounted that the victim, Mr. James Kofi Zor, a driver, was assaulted on March 1, 2024, near the Bingo Bet Centre in Ashaiman, leading to profuse bleeding from his nose.



Upon receiving a report of the incident, the police promptly intervened, arresting Awaga on the scene based on the victim's identification. Following due caution, Awaga admitted to the assault during police investigations.



The altercation stemmed from an incident at the betting center where Awaga, feeling aggrieved by the victim's unintentional action, confronted and ultimately assaulted him, causing the victim to bleed from the nose.



Despite Awaga's offer to assist the victim seek medical attention, law enforcement intervened, leading to his arrest and subsequent admission of guilt during interrogation.