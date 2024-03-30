Court grants bail to three accused of attacking firefighters in Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three individuals accused of assaulting firefighters at Bantama Race-course in the Ashanti Region have been granted bail by the Kwadaso Circuit Court.



The accused, identified as Solomon Anaba, Akongoli Adoko, and Lamamia Ishmael, all laborers at Bantama, were each granted bail with a sum of twenty-five thousand cedis and two sureties.



The incident, which occurred on March 11th, involved the alleged assault of firefighters who were attending to a fire outbreak at Race Course. The accused reportedly attacked the firefighters, alleging that they arrived late at the fire scene. The assault resulted in one firefighter sustaining injuries.



The three accused were charged with conspiracy to commit assault on a public officer. Despite being granted bail, they are required to reappear in court on the 19th of April 2024 to face further legal proceedings.



The bail granted to the accused by the Kwadaso Circuit Court allows them temporary freedom pending their next court appearance, where the legal process will continue regarding the alleged assault on the firefighters.