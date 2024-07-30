Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Bloom Bar and East End Bistro owners

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: Daily Guide

An Accra High Court has issued bench warrants for Edem Keith Aweke and Kofi Adjei Maafo, owners of Bloom Bar, after they repeatedly failed to attend court in a quasi-criminal matter.



They are proprietors of Blue Chip Hospitality Limited, which rented a property from The Secret Garden for their restaurant, East End Bistro.



Blue Chip failed to pay rent, prompting The Secret Garden to seek their eviction.



During the lawsuit, The Secret Garden found Blue Chip had listed the property for sale, leading to a court injunction.



Despite the order, Blue Chip allegedly transferred the property to La Maison, violating the injunction.