Source: GNA

Court issues bench warrant for mechanical engineer accused of fraud

The Accra Circuit Court Nine has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Justice Kwame Amenya, a mechanical engineer, for allegedly defrauding a farmer, Madam Mabel Lariba Bukari, of GH¢99,810.00.

Amenya promised to secure two auctioned tractors for Madam Bukari but failed to deliver after receiving the payment.

Despite being warned by the police to attend court, Amenya did not appear.

The court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, has adjourned the case to September 2, 2024.

