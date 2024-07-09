You are here: HomeNews2024 07 09Article 1958621

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

    

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Court of Appeal nominee caught in UK child neglect saga

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The nominee, a High Court judge fathered a child with a Ghanaian woman The nominee, a High Court judge fathered a child with a Ghanaian woman

Concerns have been raised about a Court of Appeal nominee under scrutiny by UK authorities for child neglect.

The nominee, a High Court judge, fathered a child with a Ghanaian woman while on a state-sponsored course in the UK.

Despite having his expenses covered, he chose to live with her, leading to the birth of a baby girl with mental health issues.

Upon returning to Ghana, he has refused to support or visit his child and her mother.

Efforts by lawyers to address the situation have been unsuccessful, raising questions about his suitability for the position.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment