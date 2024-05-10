Court of Appeal rejects Sammy Gyamfi's plea, upholds NAPO defamation judgement

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the plea made by Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to postpone the enforcement of a judgement against him.



The judgement, issued by the High Court, ordered Gyamfi to pay GH¢500,000 in damages and GH¢40,000 in costs for defamatory statements directed at Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy.



Gyamfi had sought to challenge the ruling of the High Court, which mandated him to deposit the specified amounts into court. However, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the lower court, effectively denying Gyamfi's appeal.



The defamation lawsuit stemmed from remarks made by Gyamfi during a 2019 Political Press conference, where he linked a kidnapping suspect to Dr. Opoku Prempeh. Subsequently, the High Court, presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, ruled in favor of Dr. Opoku Prempeh, ordering Gyamfi to pay the specified damages and costs.



Efforts are now underway by Dr. Opoku Prempeh's legal team, led by Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, to execute the High Court's decision, which was issued on October 13, 2022.