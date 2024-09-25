Court orders EC to revert 1,000 fraudulent voter transfers at Manhyia South

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Kumasi Magistrate Court has annulled over 1,000 fraudulent voter transfers to the Manhyia South Constituency, ordering the Electoral Commission to revert the affected voters to their original constituencies.



Presided over by Her Worship Deborah Gyaawa Donkor, the ruling came after New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, challenged the transfers, allegedly orchestrated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Awuah, supported by polling station executives, objected to the transfers, claiming the voters were non-residents, and submitted objections under Regulation 23 of CI 91.



The ruling is a setback for the NDC's 2024 electoral strategy in the constituency.