Court orders OSP to furnish Cecilia Dapaah, husband’s caution statements within a week

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to submit investigation and charge statements from former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband within a week.



This order, issued by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, follows a request from the lawyers of Patience Botwe, an 18-year-old former housemaid on trial for allegedly stealing from the couple.



The court partially granted the request, allowing the release of caution and charge statements, but denied access to interrogation transcripts.



Seven individuals, including Botwe, face charges related to the alleged theft and money laundering.