Court orders prosecution to prove assault case against driver

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered prosecution to prove an assault case levelled against a dog breeder.



They are to provide copies of the necessary information or evidence (disclosures) they will be used in court against Dennis Neequaye, 20, for him to also make his defense, during the trial.



Neequaye, together with Ebo Bediako, 27, have been remanded into Police custody for conspiracy to assault David Djokoto, a lotto agent.



An offence they both admitted to and have been convicted on their own plea.



Meanwhile, sentence was deferred till April 29, 2024.



Bediako again admitted that he assaulted and caused bodily harm to Djokoto, which the Court convicted accordingly but sentence was deferred to April 29.



This would enable them to attempt to settle the matter at the Alternative Dispute Resolution as the Court had referred them to.



The Court would use the next adjourned date to announce the settlement as well as for the case management conference, provided prosecution had complied with the disclosure directives.



Inspector Rosemond Anyane told the Court presided over by Madam Basilia Adjei-Tawiah that Djokoto, the complainant, is a lotto Agent and living at La.



She said Bediako and Neequaye, the convicts are a driver and a dog breeder, respectively.



On March 05, 2024, the complainant visited the public toilet at Toyoliko, La in Accra and left his phone there but upon his return to pick up the phone, he could not find it.



A woman in-charge of the toilet facility told complainant that it was only Bediako who visited the facility after him, the Court heard.



She said complainant then confronted Bediako and asked if he had taken any phone from the toilet but that did not go down well with Bediako who was in the company of his girlfriend and Neequaye.



Prosecution said Bediako and Neequaye then attacked and assaulted the complainant for accusing Bediako as a thief.



They were separated and Bediako went home and brought two knives, a butcher’s knife, and a kitchen knife, which he used to attack the complainant. He slashed his head with the butcher’s knife three times and bolted, she said.



She said the complainant fell as a result of the attack and with the help of the people around, he went to the police station.



Later, the suspects were arrested and after investigation were charged with offences and put before court.