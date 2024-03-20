Court orders prosecutor to provide evidence of death and cremation of Chinese illegal mining suspects

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Magistrate Eric Baah Boateng of the Sefwi Wiawso District Court has directed Chief Inspector George Asante Noye, a prosecutor in a case involving the arrest of 10 illegal miners in the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve, to present documentary evidence of the death and cremation of two of the Chinese nationals at the next court sitting scheduled for April 15, 2024, JoyNews reports.



The arrests occurred on December 12, 2023, when Forestry Commission staff apprehended 10 individuals engaged in illegal mining, including four Chinese nationals and six Ghanaians, two of whom were policemen.



The Chinese nationals were identified as Men Shi Yu (30), Weng Yong Cheng (30), Wen FU Lin (58), and Lee Pin (60). The Ghanaians included Edward Owusu (25), Kwesi Frank (42), Abudu Dramani (41), and Joe Nabur (27), with Detective Sergeant Yahaya Andrews and Lance Corporal Azantillow being the two police officers involved.



Despite appearing in court twice, during the third sitting on March 15, 2024, only the six Ghanaians, including the two policemen, were present, while the four Chinese nationals were absent.



Upon inquiry by the Magistrate about the whereabouts of the Chinese nationals, Prosecutor Noye informed the court that two of them had passed away and were subsequently cremated.



In response, Magistrate Eric Baah Boateng instructed the Prosecutor to ensure the appearance of the sureties for the four Chinese nationals at the next sitting, along with documentary evidence of the death and cremation of the deceased individuals, for the court's further action.



The case, adjourned to April 15, 2024, has also been referred to the Attorney General’s Department in Takoradi for guidance.