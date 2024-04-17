Court remands man for robbing former Second Lady

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A self-proclaimed businessman is currently on trial at the High Court in Accra, accused of orchestrating and carrying out a series of robberies targeting high-profile individuals and elites in their homes, Graphic Online reports.



Yahuza Osumanu, the accused, stands accused of various robberies, including one involving a 76-year-old woman in Ridge and another targeting Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur, the wife of a former Vice President.



The prosecution alleges that Osumanu, along with accomplices, made away with significant sums of money and valuables during these robberies, including cash, jewelry, and luxury watches. Chief State Attorney Frances M. Ansah leads the prosecution, which has charged Osumanu with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.



Despite pleading not guilty, he has been remanded into prison custody pending his next court appearance on May 2, 2024.



The trial has captured significant public attention, shedding light on the alleged criminal activities of Osumanu and his associates.



According to the prosecution, the accused used sophisticated methods to carry out the robberies, often targeting affluent neighborhoods in Accra under the cover of darkness. The incidents sparked fear and concern among residents, leading to increased security measures in affected areas.



During the trial proceedings, the prosecution presented compelling evidence, including eyewitness testimonies and CCTV footage linking Osumanu to the robberies. The court heard how the accused allegedly entered victims' homes armed with a pistol, threatening them and demanding valuables before fleeing the scene. The prosecution