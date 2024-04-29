Court remands man into police custody for stabbing a businessman

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Circuit Court 3 has remanded a man into police custody for allegedly stabbing a businessman with a broken bottle and a screwdriver in a case that stemmed from a prior altercation over the rental of an apartment.



Samuel Nii Duodoo, the accused, pleaded not guilty to causing harm to Isaac Kwadwo Asare and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 7, 2024.



Providing the facts of the case, Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah detailed to the court, presided over by Susanna Eduful, that Asare, the complainant, resided on Zongo Lane in Accra. The accused, Duodoo, also lived in Swalaba, Accra. The dispute between the two individuals reportedly originated a year ago when they clashed over the rental of an apartment. Allegedly, during this altercation, the accused threatened to take action against the complainant.



Chief Inspector Bansah narrated that on April 5, 2024, around 3:00 PM, the complainant was relaxing in a nearby house when the accused encountered him and assaulted him. Although bystanders intervened and separated them, tensions escalated later that evening. Around 8:30 PM, the accused purportedly pursued the complainant to a nearby drinking spot and attacked him again.



During this second altercation, the accused allegedly broke a beer bottle and used it to inflict multiple wounds on the complainant. Additionally, he purportedly stabbed the complainant in the stomach with a screwdriver. As a result, the complainant suffered significant bleeding and was promptly rushed to the James Town Police Station, where he received a police medical report form to seek medical treatment.



Following the incident, Duodoo was apprehended by bystanders and handed over to the James Town Police for investigation. During police interrogation, Duodoo reportedly confessed to the offense and provided a cautionary statement.



After a thorough investigation, the accused was brought before the Accra Circuit Court Three to face charges related to the alleged stabbing incident.



The court, considering the seriousness of the charges and the potential risk to the public, remanded Duodoo into police custody pending further legal proceedings. The case is set to resume on May 7, 2024, when additional evidence and testimonies will be presented before the court.