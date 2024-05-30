You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944443

Source: GNA

Court remands plumber over alleged murder

A plumber, Enoch Sarpong, has been remanded by the Kaneshie District Court for allegedly murdering Henry Kwame Gyan, the Registrar of the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council.

Sarpong's plea was not taken, and he will reappear in court.

His accomplice, James Kwabena Mensah, remains at large.

Gyan was found dead after visiting his house in Ashalaja, where Sarpong, a tenant and caretaker, misled relatives about his whereabouts.

Upon investigation, Gyan's body was discovered buried in the yard.

Sarpong confessed to the crime, implicating Mensah.

