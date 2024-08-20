Court remands sixteen illegal sand winners

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: GNA

Sixteen drivers involved in illegal sand winning at Agbazu near Amasaman have been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.



They are accused of causing damage to crops on farmlands belonging to members of the Fruit and Vegetable Exporters in Central, Eastern, and Greater Accra Regions.



The court did not take their pleas, pending further investigation.



A bench warrant was issued for a seventh accused, Samuel Atsu Forson, who is at large.



Despite their lawyer's request for bail, the court denied it due to the seriousness of the charges.



The case was adjourned to August 21, 2024.