Court sentences blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian blogger Jeffrey Epprim Nyame has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for publishing false news.



The Accra Circuit Court found him guilty of spreading misinformation on his blog, which led to public panic and disruption in financial institutions.



Nyame’s pleas for clemency, supported by a lawyer, were denied by Judge Isaac Addo, who stressed the need to deter misinformation.



Jeremiah Kobina Egyabeng, charged with abetment, was acquitted.



The case highlighted concerns over the rapid spread of unverified information on social media.