Court sentences rider for road traffic offences

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: GNA

Justice Adzaglo, a rider in Hohoe, was sentenced by the Magistrate’s Court to a fine of GH¢1,800 or four months in prison for riding without a license, insurance, or road worthiness.



Presided over by Madam Comfort Asamoah Sarpong, the court prohibited Adzaglo from using any motor vehicle until he obtained a license.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, revealed that Adzaglo ran a red light and, upon interception, was found lacking necessary documentation for his motorcycle.



The motorcycle was subsequently pushed to the police station after Adzaglo initially refused to hand over the keys.