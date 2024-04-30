Court sentences robber to 15 years with hard labor

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Old Tafo Circuit Court in the Ashanti region has handed down a 15-year prison sentence with hard labor to 26-year-old Junior High School dropout, Kwabena Asiedu, for robbery.



Judge Festus Fovi Nukunu imposed the sentence under section 149 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29) of 1960 after Kwabena pleaded guilty to robbing a trader near Boss FM in Kumasi.



Kwabena Asiedu, without legal representation, entered a straightforward guilty plea when the charges were read to him in Twi. Confirming his understanding of the plea, he declared to the court, "It means I have committed the offense," affirming that the plea was voluntary and independent.



According to the Prosecution, Kwabena Asiedu, along with two accomplices, robbed Sampson Baah near Boss FM at Adum in Kumasi around 2:30 am on March 27, 2024. The stolen items included valuable electronics and cash. Despite initial resistance from the victim, he was overpowered and robbed after being repeatedly attacked by the assailants.



Kwabena Asiedu was arrested on April 1, 2024, and confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of some stolen items. However, his accomplices remain at large. The prosecutor urged the court to impose a harsh sentence as a deterrent, highlighting the severity of the crime and its impact on innocent travelers and businessmen in Kumasi's central business district.