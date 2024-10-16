Court sets October 21 to determine Bernard Mornah’s disqualification action against EC

Politics of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Accra High Court has scheduled a hearing for Monday, October 21, 2024, regarding a case brought by disqualified presidential candidate Bernard Mornah against the Electoral Commission (EC).



Mornah and the People’s National Convention (PNC) argue that the EC did not allow them to correct identified errors in their submission, claiming the errors were vague.



However, the EC's counsel, Justin Amenuvor, stated that Mornah and the PNC had been given the opportunity to rectify their forms.



The court will review submissions from both parties during the upcoming hearing.