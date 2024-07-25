Court slaps 2 freight forwarders with GH¢2M bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Frank Osei and Fiifi Bright Mensah are on trial at the Dansoman Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding Mutala Masawood Akime of US$48,000 and GH¢95,000 under the pretense of selling him Honda CRV vehicles.



They pleaded not guilty and were granted bail at GH¢1,000,000 each with strict conditions.



The court session revealed that after receiving the payments, the accused failed to deliver the vehicles and became unreachable.



They were later apprehended in Tema. Due to the significant amount involved, the case will be referred to the Attorney-General for further guidance.