Court subpoena’s Police Officer over accused’s money

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Adentan Circuit Court in Accra has subpoenaed the Madina District Crime Officer regarding GHC94,000 allegedly given to him by Emmanuel Nash, an event organizer accused of defrauding a woman of GHC338,000.



Nash was arrested, and upon his arrest, he refunded GHC94,000 to the Crime Officer but the money was not released to the complainant.



Nash petitioned the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau, leading to the subpoena and his bail set at GHC350,000 with two sureties.



Nash pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.



His accomplice, Mariam Appiah-Korang, remains at large.



The case, presided over by Angela Attachie, has been adjourned to August 21 for Case Management Conference.