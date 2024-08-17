Cousins caged over colleague’s death in Ho

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

In Ho Sabong Zongo, two cousins have been accused of murdering their roommate, Marwan Alhassan, over a theft allegation.



The cousins violently assaulted Alhassan near a local pub, with one using a belt to inflict severe injuries. Despite attempts by Good Samaritans to save him, Alhassan was pronounced dead at Ho Teaching Hospital.



The cousins were arrested following the hospital’s police report and have confessed to the crime.



They remain in custody, awaiting their court date on October 15, while the community mourns the tragic loss.