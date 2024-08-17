You are here: HomeNews2024 08 17Article 1970906

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 August 2024

    

Source: Daily Guide

Cousins caged over colleague’s death in Ho

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The cousins were arrested following the hospital’s police report The cousins were arrested following the hospital’s police report

In Ho Sabong Zongo, two cousins have been accused of murdering their roommate, Marwan Alhassan, over a theft allegation.

The cousins violently assaulted Alhassan near a local pub, with one using a belt to inflict severe injuries. Despite attempts by Good Samaritans to save him, Alhassan was pronounced dead at Ho Teaching Hospital.

The cousins were arrested following the hospital’s police report and have confessed to the crime.

They remain in custody, awaiting their court date on October 15, while the community mourns the tragic loss.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment