Create jobs for the youth so they can buy their own telephones – Mahama to Bawumia

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's focus on phone distribution and credit systems, arguing that what young Ghanaians really need are jobs.

He highlighted that many university graduates remain unemployed, relying on their parents despite their potential.

Mahama emphasized that employment opportunities are crucial for young people to become self-sufficient, suggesting that the NDC plans to address this issue by creating jobs rather than focusing on phone giveaways.

