Create specialised courts if the Supreme Court is overwhelmed with cases – Ohene Ntow

General News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: 3news

Nana Ohene Ntow, special advisor to presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, has suggested creating specialized courts to handle specific cases, reducing the Supreme Court's burden.



This proposal came during a discussion on Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo's request for five additional Supreme Court judges to address the backlog of cases.



Ntow argued that cases like land disputes, business matters, and matrimonial issues should be resolved by specialized courts with finite authority, preventing them from escalating to the Supreme Court.



Chief Justice Torkonoo emphasized the necessity of more judges to manage the overwhelming number of cases pending before the Supreme Court.