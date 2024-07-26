Credit Scoring system will make it easier for Ghanaians to purchase essentials – Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP flagbearer, has proposed a credit scoring system to ease access to essentials for Ghanaians, such as cars and mobile phones, and to secure loans at lower interest rates.



Leveraging the Ghana Card, merged databases, and mobile money interoperability, he believes Ghana is ready for this system.



Bawumia highlighted that in advanced countries, credit scores allow for easier acquisitions and better loan terms.



He criticized opponents for their skepticism and shared his vision for Ghana's future during his campaign in Lambussie, Nandom, and Lawra constituencies, emphasizing that achieving these goals is possible.