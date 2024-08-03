Crime Check Foundation to provide psychosocial support to prisoners

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

The Crime Check Foundation and three other groups have been chosen to improve mental health and rehabilitation in Ghana’s prisons.



Funded by the U.S. State Department, this three-year project will provide psychotherapy, art therapy, and skills training in several prisons.



The aim is to help prisoners reintegrate into society and enhance their well-being.



The project also includes creating support networks for former inmates and offering job skills training.



The Ghana Prisons Service praised these efforts as crucial for effective rehabilitation and reform.