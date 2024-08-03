You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966196

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

    

Source: GNA

Crime Check Foundation to provide psychosocial support to prisoners

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ghana Prisons Service praised these efforts as crucial for effective rehabilitation and reform The Ghana Prisons Service praised these efforts as crucial for effective rehabilitation and reform

The Crime Check Foundation and three other groups have been chosen to improve mental health and rehabilitation in Ghana’s prisons.

Funded by the U.S. State Department, this three-year project will provide psychotherapy, art therapy, and skills training in several prisons.

The aim is to help prisoners reintegrate into society and enhance their well-being.

The project also includes creating support networks for former inmates and offering job skills training.

The Ghana Prisons Service praised these efforts as crucial for effective rehabilitation and reform.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment