Crime statistics drop in EKMA

Regional News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) is prioritizing the security and safety of its residents, with crime reportedly on the decline.



Municipal Chief Executive Kojo Acquah highlighted this during the 2nd Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of EKMA.



He emphasized ongoing collaboration with security agencies to maintain peace, especially during the upcoming elections.



The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is working with the Electoral Commission to educate the public on election procedures.



EKMA's 2024 budgeted revenue is GH₵112.5 million, but only GH₵10.8 million has been collected as of June 30, 2024.