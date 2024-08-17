Critical documents expose Tobinco, FDA and Akufo-Addo’s law firm in GH¢94 million judgement debt saga

Health News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Ghana's FDA was ordered to pay GH¢94 million to Tobinco Pharmaceuticals for unlawfully destroying their unexpired drugs.



Investigations reveal Tobinco imported unregistered and potentially harmful medicines, endangering public health, especially children.



Despite these violations, FDA’s current CEO, Delese Darko, didn't testify in court.



Notably, President Akufo-Addo's law firm, representing Tobinco, accused the FDA of harassment.



Analysts fear this ruling could lead to more costly lawsuits against the FDA for similar actions taken without court orders.