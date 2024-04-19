Crusaders Against Corruption deny alleged affiliation with Alan Kyerematen's ARC

Politics of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Crusaders Against Corruption have officially refuted claims of any association with Alan Kyerematen’s Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).



This comes in response to assertions made by a prominent member of the Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, suggesting a connection between the two groups.



In a statement signed by their Chief Crusader, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr., the group vehemently rejected these claims as entirely false. Wilson referenced an interview on April 17 where Buaben Asamoah purported that the Crusaders against Corruption had aligned with Alan Kyerematen’s movement.



Wilson clarified that these assertions were baseless and urged the public to dismiss any insinuations linking them to the ARC.



“I want to put on record that the communication by Mr. Buaben Asamoah is misleading and not factually true. Neither myself nor my organisation is part of any alliance.



“I strongly dissociate myself and Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana from it, and would want the public to disregard any publication of such,” the statement read.