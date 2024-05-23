You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941758

Curfew hours in Sampa Township adjusted amidst security concerns

Curfew hours will be from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, instead of the previous 4:00 pm to 7:00 am Curfew hours will be from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, instead of the previous 4:00 pm to 7:00 am

The Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, based on advice from the Bono Regional Security Council, has revised the curfew hours in Sampa Township, Jaman North District, Bono Region.

Effective Thursday, May 23, 2024, the curfew hours will be from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, instead of the previous 4:00 pm to 7:00 am.

The government called on chiefs, opinion leaders, and the youth to maintain calm and address their grievances through peaceful means to ensure stability in the area.

Additionally, there is a strict prohibition on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons in Sampa Township.

