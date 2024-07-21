Current state of corruption and impunity can lead to a coup – Arthur Kennedy warns

General News of Sunday, 21 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, a respected physician and political activist, has warned that the prevailing culture of impunity among the political class could lead to a coup d'état, overthrowing Ghana's democracy.



He cited corrupt practices like fraudulent judgment debts, sale of state assets, and crony contracts as examples.



He lamented that some government officials prioritize stealing from the public to enrich themselves, leading to deliberate incompetence.



He advocated for strong protection of state assets and urged Ghanaians to use their voices and votes to protect public property, praising MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for his public-spiritedness.