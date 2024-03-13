Customers close down Bibiani Royal Baptist Church over locked up credit union funds

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Angry customers of the Bibiani Royal Baptist Church Credit Union in the Western North Region took matters into their own hands on Sunday, disrupting the usual service by locking the church premises.



Clad in red hand bands and attire, the aggrieved individuals demanded the release of their funds, which they claimed had been locked up by the credit union.



The grievances among the customers stemmed from their frustration over unsuccessful attempts to retrieve their savings, despite lodging official complaints with the local police. Many recounted how they had been promised repayment after the credit union faced issues last April but had yet to receive any resolution.



"We have waited for almost one year, and we have not heard anything from them," lamented one customer. "We went to their Pastor, but he said he doesn’t have a hand in the credit union. That's why we are here to lock the church."



The escalation of the situation led the disgruntled clients to barricade the church doors, insisting on an immediate resolution to their financial troubles. Their disruption of the Sunday service underscored the severity of the situation and emphasized the urgency for intervention.



In response to the incident, the church leadership expressed a willingness to address the grievances of the affected clients. Plans were made to convene with the aggrieved customers during the upcoming week to discuss potential solutions and pathways forward.