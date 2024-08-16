Customs waives off penalties on uncustomed vehicles

General News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Many Ghanaians are driving vehicles that haven't undergone proper customs processes, avoiding payment of import duties.



These vehicles either entered the country through unapproved routes or have overstayed their permitted import period.



According to Customs law, offenders face penalties of three times the payable duty.



However, until the end of September, the Ghana Revenue Authority's Customs Division is waiving these penalties, allowing vehicle owners to regularize their customs procedures without extra charges.



After September, authorities will conduct nationwide inspections to enforce compliance, with stricter measures and technology to detect violations.