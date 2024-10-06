Cut off my head if Bawumia wins in a single Zongo community—NDC Officer

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The National Communication Director of the NDC Zongo Caucus, Alhaji Mohammed Naziru Seidu, has confidently stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not win in any Zongo community in the 2024 elections.



He emphasized that former President John Dramani Mahama will secure all Zongo votes, claiming divine backing for Mahama's victory.



Naziru went as far as volunteering to have his head cut off if Dr. Bawumia wins a single Zongo community.



He criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for damaging Ghana's economy, state institutions, and environment through actions like illegal mining.