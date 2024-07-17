Cyanide found in blood of Bangkok hotel victims

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: BBC

Cyanide poisoning has been confirmed in the deaths of six people, all of Vietnamese origin, at a luxury hotel in Bangkok.



Initial post-mortem examinations found cyanide in their blood, with further tests pending. Forensic evidence revealed cyanide traces on their teacups, and visible symptoms of poisoning were noted.



Police suspect one of the deceased, driven by debt, may have orchestrated the poisoning. The group had checked in separately, gathered in one room, and consumed tea before their deaths.



Thailand's Prime Minister called for an urgent investigation, emphasizing no public danger. The U.S. FBI is assisting in the investigation.