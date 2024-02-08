Cyber Security Authority issues valentine's day online scam alert

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a public advisory urging caution and diligence in online activities during Valentine's Day, as malicious cyber actors often exploit the occasion to defraud unsuspecting victims.



In a statement released on February 7, 2024, the CSA highlighted the risk of online scams during the celebration and emphasized the need for vigilance.



The statement revealed that in 2023, a substantial amount, totaling GHC 3,558,940, was lost to online shopping and romance scams.



To protect against potential fraud, the CSA urged the public to exercise caution, especially when encountering deals that seem "too good to be true" on Valentine’s Day packages or gifts.



Read the full statement below:







