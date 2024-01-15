Cyber Security Authority issues warning as job scams surge nationwide

General News of Monday, 15 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has sounded the alarm regarding a significant increase in job scam incidents throughout the country.



In a public alert, the CSA revealed that they have received a minimum of 15 reports through cybercrime/cybersecurity incident reporting channels, with victims collectively losing over GH₵124,000.



The CSA cautioned citizens to be wary of unsolicited messages offering job opportunities, emphasizing that scammers often disguise themselves as recruiters to exploit unsuspecting individuals.



Furthermore, the CSA urged people to approach advertisements cautiously, especially those promising high-paying jobs with minimal effort. "If it seems too good to be true, it’s likely a scam," emphasized the CSA.



The authority highlighted indicators of potential scams, such as poor grammar, spelling errors, or unprofessional communication in job advertisements, urging the public to disregard such notices.



In the absence of clear red flags, job-seekers were advised to verify advertisements directly through the company's official website or contact information, emphasizing the importance of avoiding sole reliance on email or instant messaging.